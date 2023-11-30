Murphy (knee) could make his season debut as early as Friday against the Spurs, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Murphy has spent the first several weeks of the regular season continuing his recovery process from offseason knee surgery, but he was listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia rather than being immediately ruled out. Friday's matchup is the first leg of a back-to-back set, so the Pelicans may manage his workload in some way if he's cleared to suit up against San Antonio. However, Murphy appears to be closing in on his return following a lengthy absence to begin the year.