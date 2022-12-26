Murphy is questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers due to a non-COVID illness, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Murphy was a late addition to the injury report Monday due to an illness, which doesn't bode well for his availability against Indiana. Brandon Ingram (toe) and Herbert Jones (COVID-19) have already been ruled out, Zion Williamson (rest) is doubtful and Dyson Daniels (illness), Larry Nance (Achilles) and Murphy are all questionable, so New Orleans may be extremely shorthanded against the Pacers.