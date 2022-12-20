Murphy ended with 13 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and five rebounds over 28 minutes during Monday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks.

Murphy didn't score a ton from the field, knocking down just three total shots, but he made up for it by getting to the free-throw line and matching his season-high output with six makes. Murphy typically does most of his damage on the defensive end of the floor for fantasy purposes, racking up 1.6 blocks-plus-steals per game, but he's infused some additional scoring in his second season (up to 12.2 points per game from 5.4 as a rookie) to garner more fantasy interest. However, Murphy's production has checked up a bit of late and figures to really stall once Brandon Ingram (toe) rejoins the fold.