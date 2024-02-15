Murphy finished Wednesday's 133-126 win over Washington with 13 points (3-9 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals over 31 minutes off the bench.

The five combined steals and blocks were a career high for the third-year forward, but Murphy has been active on the defensive end of late and has produced five of each over the last three games. His inconsistent role makes him tough to deploy in DFS, but he's proving to be useful in deeper season-long formats. Over the last nine games (including three starts), Murphy is averaging 12.3 points, 3.6 boards, 2.4 threes, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.