Murphy will not return to Friday's game against the Celtics due to right foot soreness, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.
Murphy accumulated zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 12 minutes before exiting the contest. The severity of the injury is unknown, but his status for Monday's matchup with the Warriors is up in the air for the time being.
More News
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Avoids serious injury•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Impactful in another start•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Modest numbers in spot start•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Joins starting five•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Records 16 points Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Logs 28 minutes despite relegation•