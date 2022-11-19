Murphy will not return to Friday's game against the Celtics due to right foot soreness, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Murphy accumulated zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 12 minutes before exiting the contest. The severity of the injury is unknown, but his status for Monday's matchup with the Warriors is up in the air for the time being.