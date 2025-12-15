Murphy amassed 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 win over the Bulls.

This was Murphy's fourth double-double of the season, and his third straight game with just one turnover. Murphy has been on a tear over the past six, posting averages of 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.8 triples, 1.5 steals and 1.7 turnovers per game, which has been good enough for top-15 value in 9-cat leagues.