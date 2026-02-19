default-cbs-image
Murphy is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Bucks due to a right shoulder contusion.

Murphy exited New Orleans' Feb. 11 loss to Miami due to the right shoulder issue and is expected to miss the first outing following the All-Star break. If he's ultimately ruled out, Bryce McGowens and Jeremiah Fears would be candidates for increased roles, while Jordan Hawkins could enter the rotation.

