Murphy closed Saturday's 131-110 win over the Clippers with 32 points (11-14 FG, 10-12 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 37 minutes.

Murphy provided 10 of his team's 21 three-pointers in an absolute thrashing of the Clippers. While it Murphy's tour-de-force seems a bit uncommon, he completed nine-three pointers against the Trail Blazers only two weeks ago. The Pelicans are barely clinging to a playoff berth, but they would be far worse off without Murphy, who has been an incredibly effective placeholder for Zion Williamson (hamstring).