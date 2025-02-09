Murphy recorded 20 points (7-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Saturday's 123-118 loss to the Kings.
The fourth-year forward has produced 20-plus points in five straight games and drained multiple three-pointers in seven straight, although Murphy's production hasn't been enough to help the Pelicans end their eight-game losing streak. During those seven contests, Murphy is averaging 26.9 points, 5.1 boards, 5.0 assists, 4.3 threes and 1.4 steals while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor and 49.2 percent from long distance.
More News
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Erupts for 41 points•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Close to matching career-high mark•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Leads all scorers despite loss•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Scores 22 points in defeat•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Pours in 32 in road win•