Murphy racked up 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Saturday's 126-107 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Murphy moved into the starting lineup, replacing Herbert Jones who was ruled out due to a back injury. Jones suffered the injury in Friday's win over the Clippers, taking a hard fall in the process. While Murphy should be rostered in all formats, he could see a small bump should Jones be forced to miss more time moving forward.