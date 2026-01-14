Murphy logged 31 points (11-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes during the Pelicans' 122-116 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Murphy came out firing with 22 points in the first half, but he wasn't able to carry that kind of volume over the final two quarters of Tuesday's loss. It was his seventh 30-plus-point performance of the season, and he has scored at least 21 points in seven of his last eight outings. Over that eight-game span, Murphy has connected on 52.4 percent of his field-goal attempts and 44.1 percent of his three-point tries (on 11.6 3PA/G) while averaging 27.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 5.1 threes and 0.9 steals over 36.7 minutes per game.