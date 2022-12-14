Murphy racked up zero points (0-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 121-100 loss to the Jazz.

Murphy failed to score in the loss, missing all seven of his shot attempts. As a player who has been added in the majority of leagues, this will certainly leave a sour taste in the mouths of those who snapped him up. With that said, he has shown enough thus far this season for this to be written off as simply a bad night. The Pelicans will face off against the Jazz again Thursday, where Murphy will look to get things back on track.