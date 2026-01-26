Murphy finished with 17 points (7-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine assists and six rebounds over 38 minutes during Sunday's 104-95 win over the Spurs.

Murphy didn't have a banner shooting night, but still provided value in the Pelicans' second straight win by dishing out a season-high nine assists. While the scoring dipped Sunday, the 25-year-old entered the contest averaging 28.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals on 50.0 percent shooting from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc over 10 appearances in January.