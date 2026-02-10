Murphy totaled 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 120-94 victory over the Kings.

The fifth-year guard led the Pelicans in scoring on the night as he topped 20 points for a fourth straight contest, and drained at least three three-pointers for a fifth straight. Over that five-game stretch, Murphy is averaging 27.4 points, 5.8 threes, 4.8 boards, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor and 49.2 percent from beyond the arc. Dejounte Murray (Achilles) began practicing with the team Sunday, but he still doesn't have a clear timeline for his season debut. As long as he remains out, Murphy will continue to be the primary backcourt option for New Orleans.