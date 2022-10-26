Murphy closed Tuesday's 113-111 victory over Dallas with 22 points (8-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes.

Murphy stepped up for the Pelicans, going 4-of-4 from beyond the arc, leading them to an improbable victory. It's been an impressive start to the season for Murphy, validating the decision many took by snapping him up late in drafts. Granted the team was without a couple of regular pieces but even when healthy, he has looked right at home running with the starters. Quite clearly, he should be added everywhere right now.