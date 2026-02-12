Murphy has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Miami due to right shoulder soreness.

Murphy's night comes to a close early, and he'll finish the contest with 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and six assists across 27 minutes. It's unclear exactly how he picked up the injury, but Murphy will have plenty of time to rest and recover over the All-Star break. The Pelicans' next game will come Feb. 20 against the Heat.