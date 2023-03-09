Murphy supplied 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 victory over Dallas.

While Murphy produced only five points in the first half on 2-of-3 shooting from the field, he did establish his presence on the defensive end with four rebounds, two blocks and a steal. He started to find his stroke after the break, going 3-of-6 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, for another 11 points in the second half as the Pelicans took care of the Mavericks at home. Murphy has now scored at least 15 points in three straight since being inserted into the starting lineup and has knocked down at least three three-pointers in all four games this month.