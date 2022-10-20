Murphy ended with 16 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 win over the Nets.

Murphy flirted with a double-double in the win, despite shifting to the bench. After an encouraging preseason, it was good to see him putting up meaningful numbers when it counts. His playing time figures to be capped at about 24 minutes per night, limiting his overall upside. With that said, he should be able o do enough in that time to warrant consideration in standard formats.