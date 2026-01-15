Murphy logged a game-high 34 points (12-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 victory over Brooklyn.

The fifth-year wing has taken his scoring to another level since the calendar flipped to 2026. Murphy has scored more than 30 points in back-to-back games and four of six in January, averaging 31.7 points, 7.0 boards, 5.3 threes, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor and 42.1 percent from long distance.