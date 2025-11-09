Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Erupts for season-high 41 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy totaled 41 points (15-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 loss to the Spurs.
Murphy delivered his best performance of the season, tallying a game-high 41 points, albeit in another loss. Despite a somewhat passive start to the season, Murphy has been easily the best fantasy asset on this Pelicans roster, averaging 17.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.9 three-pointers. Until Zion Williamson is cleared to return from a hamstring injury, look for Murphy to continue shouldering the bulk of the offensive load.
