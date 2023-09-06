Murphy (knee) is dealing with at least a slight meniscus tear and is evaluating surgical options, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Murphy sustained a meniscus injury in his left knee Tuesday and was evaluating whether he'll require surgery, but it appears likely that he'll need some sort of procedure following his diagnosis. The team reportedly has "significant concern" regarding his injury, and his return timetable will depend on what type of surgery he ultimately requires. Depending on the procedure, he could return around the start of the regular season, but the team will continue to evaluate options this week.
