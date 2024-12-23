Murphy has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Nuggets with a left ankle injury. He finished the game with 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes.

Murphy turned in excellent numbers during his time on the floor, but he was denied an even bigger night after tweaking his ankle late in the third quarter and subsequently getting shut down for the final period. He'll presumably undergo further testing Monday before the Pelicans determine his status for their next game Thursday versus the Rockets.