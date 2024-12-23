Murphy (ankle) headed to the locker room in late in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Murphy turned his left ankle while attempting to grab a rebound, and went to the locker room after consulting with a trainer. Brandon Boston and Javonte Green should see more playing time off the bench for as long as Murphy is sidelined.
