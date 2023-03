Murphy (toe) said he is "feeling fine" and expects to play in Saturday's matchup with the Clippers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Murphy was initially listed as questionable for Saturday's game with irritation in his left great toe but appears to be good to go. In his last 10 appearances, Murphy has averaged 18.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 36.0 minutes.