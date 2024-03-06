Murphy posted 34 points (11-17 FG, 10-14 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 139-98 victory over the Raptors.

Murphy's 10 threes Tuesday tied a career high, and his 34 points are his highest of the season. He's scored 25-plus points and hit six or more threes in three of his last four games and has provided a scoring spark for the Pelicans. Murphy has come off the bench the last three games, but he could return to the starting lineup should his strong performances continue.