Watch Now:

Murphy posted 34 points (11-17 FG, 10-14 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 139-98 victory over the Raptors.

Murphy's 10 threes tied a career high, and his 34 points marked a season high. He's scored 25-plus points and hit six or more triples in three of his last four games while providing a scoring spark for the Pelicans. With New Orleans near full strength, Murphy continues to operate off the bench, which may make it difficult for the sharpshooter to replicate Tuesday's performance.

More News