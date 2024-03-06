Murphy posted 34 points (11-17 FG, 10-14 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 139-98 victory over the Raptors.

Murphy's 10 threes tied a career high, and his 34 points marked a season high. He's scored 25-plus points and hit six or more triples in three of his last four games while providing a scoring spark for the Pelicans. With New Orleans near full strength, Murphy continues to operate off the bench, which may make it difficult for the sharpshooter to replicate Tuesday's performance.