Murphy produced zero points (0-6 FG, 0-6 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists over 15 minutes during Sunday's 117-112 loss to the Thunder.

Murphy did himself no favors in the loss, going 0-of-6 from the floor in an uninspiring performance. There have been calls for him to see more playing time with the Pelicans highly unlikely to make the playoffs. His time may eventually come but based on what we have seen thus far, he is a long way off being anywhere close to a 12-team asset.