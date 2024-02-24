Murphy logged five points (2-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 106-95 loss to the Heat.

Murphy earned a spot in the starting lineup for a second time amid Brandon Ingram's (illness) absence. The Virginia product regressed after scoring 13 points as a replacement, and it was his weakest performance as a member of the starting five. Murphy is a consistent contributor with the second unit but is just below the cusp of fantasy viability.