Murphy amassed 32 points (9-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 12-12 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 133-127 victory over the Grizzlies.

Murphy made a living at the charity stripe, converting all 12 of his free-throw attempts and eclipsing the 30-point mark in a Pelicans win. The 25-year-old has topped 20 points in nine of his past 10 appearances, including five games over 30 during that span. Murphy's well-rounded skill set continues to translate into strong production across the board.