Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Full go for training camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pelicans executive vice president Joe Dumars said Murphy, who recently recovered from a torn labrum and partial rotator cuff tear in his right shoulder, has been scrimmaging non-stop for the past two weeks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Dumars added that Murphy has been operating at full speed, meaning he should be a full go ahead of training camp. Murphy is coming off a career-best 2024-25 campaign with averages of 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.0 three-pointers, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks across 35.6 minutes per contest, though he could see slightly less usage in 2025-26 if Zion Williamson manages to stay healthy.
