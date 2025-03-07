Murphy totaled 26 points (9-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and two blocks across 39 minutes during Thursday's 109-97 loss to the Rockets.

The fourth-year wing led all scorers on the night, but Murphy couldn't stop Houston from pulling away in the second half. He's drained multiple three-pointers in seven of eight games since the All-Star break, averaging 19.0 points, 5.1 boards, 4.4 assists, 3.0 threes, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over that stretch.