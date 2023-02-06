Murphy finished with 30 points (9-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 136-104 victory over the Kings.

The 30 points were a new season high for Murphy, who turned in a 21-point outing a day earlier in the Pelicans' 131-126 win over the Lakers. Murphy drilled 10 of his 19 attempts from long range between those two contests, providing excellent value for those who streamed in for the weekend back-to-back set. The second-year player benefited from some extra touches Sunday while Brandon Ingram (toe) was resting, so Murphy could lose out on some scoring chances when Ingram likely rejoins the lineup Tuesday against the Hawks.