Murphy had 14 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during Friday's 105-101 victory over the Clippers.

Murphy hit two threes during a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter that gave the Pelicans a 101-94 lead. The rookie made three three-pointers total in the final frame and connected on at least four in the same game for just the fourth time this season. The unlikely hero will look to stay hot against the Suns during Round 1 of the playoffs.