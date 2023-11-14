Murphy (knee) remains without a firm timetable to return to game action, but he was participating in shooting drills at practice Monday, Pro Pels Talk reports.

The Pelicans ruled Murphy out for Tuesday's matchup against the Mavericks, and it remains unclear when he'll make his debut, but the Virginia product appears to be moving in the right direction as he works back from a procedure on his left knee. Murphy was initially given a 10-to-12-week timetable after undergoing surgery on Sept. 7, so if that estimation holds up he could be back on the floor sometime before the end of the month.