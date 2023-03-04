Murphy is in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Warriors, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Murphy will replace Josh Richardson (personal) in the starting unit Friday. The second-year forward is averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.3 minutes across his 46 starts this season.
