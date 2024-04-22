Murphy notched 21 points (8-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 44 minutes during Sunday's 94-92 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Murphy extended his streak of games scoring in double figures to 14 appearances (12 starts), and he ended up as New Orleans' leading scorer in this Game 1 loss while carrying the team at times in the second and third quarters. Murphy can get hot in any moment of a game, but even if that doesn't happen, he sees enough touches to make a consistent impact on offense. Expect Murphy to remain in the first unit -- while experiencing a slight uptick in his usage rate -- as long as Zion Williamson (hamstring) remains out.