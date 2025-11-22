Murphy provided 25 points (7-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds, one block and three steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 118-115 loss to the Mavericks.

Murphy is firmly entrenched as one of the most reliable scoring options for the Pelicans this season, and the forward has often hovered around the 20-point mark while also putting up solid numbers in other categories. Murphy has posted 20 or more points in seven of his last eight games, averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game in his last eight contests.