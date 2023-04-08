Murphy ended Friday's 113-105 victory over the Knicks with 31 points (10-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes.

Murphy did most of his damage in the first half with 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field while also sinking all five of his attempts from the free-throw line. He knocked down just three of nine shot attempts in the second half but still finished with a game-high 31 points as the Pelicans took care of the Knicks at home. The shooting guard has now broken the 30-point mark in back-to-back contests while his eight makes from the foul line Friday also marked a season high.