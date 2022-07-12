Murphy finished Monday's Las Vegas Summer League game against Atlanta with 30 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 33 minutes.

As a second-year player who played a meaningful role for New Orleans last season, Murphy is the clear alpha dog on this Pelicans summer roster, and that was explicitly clear Monday night. The Virginia product knocked down three three-pointers and worked his way to the line nine times in a game the Pels eventually won by 28 points. Murphy will likely step into a slightly larger role in the rotation next season, but the Pelicans are bringing back most of their major piece on the wing, so he'll still play behind Herbert Jones and Brandon Ingram.