Murphy (back) is available for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Murphy will shed his questionable tag due to back spasms after missing Wednesday's loss to the Hawks. The 25-year-old swingman has scored at least 21 points in four of his last five appearances, averaging 25.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 37.2 minutes per contest during that stretch. With Murphy back in action, fewer minutes will be available for the likes of Jordan Poole, Bryce McGowens and Micah Peavy.