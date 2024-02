Murphy (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Murphy, Zion Williamson (foot), Brandon Ingram (ankle) and CJ McCollum (ankle) are all good to go after being considered game-time decisions. Murphy has been playing well recently and is coming off a 26-point (9-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt) performance against the Knicks on Tuesday, but he figures to see a reduced role with the Pelicans at full strength Wednesday.