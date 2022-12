Murphy posted 17 points (6-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 117-99 win over the Spurs.

Murphy continues to play a large role on the shorthanded Pelicans. Murphy is averaging 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 10 games as a starter this season. Notably, across his last three contests, Murphy is connecting on 41.9 percent of 10.3 three-point attempts per game.