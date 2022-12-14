Murphy racked up zero points (0-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 121-100 loss to the Jazz.

Murphy had been a hot pickup in recent weeks in the absence of Herbert Jones (ankle) and Brandon Ingram (toe), but the second-year wing is starting to cool off. Over his last three games, Murphy has continued to start but is averaging just 4.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 three-pointers and 0.7 blocks in 28.7 minutes while shooting 20 percent from the field. Jones returned to action Tuesday and cut into Murphy's playing time a bit, but with Ingram expected to remain out for at least another week, Murphy looks like he'll at least be able to stick in the starting five for a few more games.