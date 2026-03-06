Murphy closed with 21 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Thursday's 133-123 win over Sacramento.

The fifth-year wing has been locked in from long range since missing the first five games after the All-Star break due to a shoulder issue. Over three games since getting back onto the court, Murphy is averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 boards, 3.7 assists, 3.7 threes and 2.0 steals while shooting 47.8 percent (11-for-23) from beyond the arc.