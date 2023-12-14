Murphy racked up 27 points (7-10 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 142-122 victory over the Wizards.

The points, boards, assists and threes were all season highs for Murphy, who didn't make his 2023-24 debut until the beginning of December as he completed his recovery from offseason knee surgery. The 23-year-old forward has scored in double digits in all five games since his return, and he's been especially impressive from long distance, averaging what would be career highs with 3.2 threes a game and a 43.2 percent mark from beyond the arc.