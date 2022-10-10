Murphy tallied 27 points (10-15 FG, 7-10 3Pt), eight rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes in a 111-97 win Sunday in San Antonio.

Murphy was questionable with a foot injury for Sunday's game but ended up starting and putting together his best performance of the preseason. His shooting skills were on display as he made seven three-point shots. The 22-year-old started just one game for the Pelicans last season but is likely to receive an increased workload over the 13.9 minutes he averaged as a rookie. He's 9-for-14 from beyond the arc in two preseason games while playing at least 26 minutes in both contests.