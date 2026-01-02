Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy (lower back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Murphy was a very late addition to the injury report, and that's usually a bad sign in fantasy hoops. The Pelicans are already very thin on the wings Friday, so players like Micah Peavy, Jordan Hawkins and Bryce McGowens may be asked to step up.
