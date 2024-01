Murphy is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to left knee tendinitis.

Murphy missed three games to begin the month due to his knee injury, but he's been back in action over the last three matchups. During that time, he's averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game. If he's available, he could take on a slightly larger role than usual since several of the Pelicans' starters are questionable for Friday's matchup.