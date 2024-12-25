Murphy (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Murphy didn't finish Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to a left ankle injury and may be sidelined Thursday for the first time since Nov. 27. If Murphy can't play, Jordan Hawkins and Brandon Boston would be candidates for increased usage.
