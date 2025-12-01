Murphy (elbow) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Murphy is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive contest due to a strained right elbow. If the 25-year-old swingman remains on the shelf, Saddiq Bey, Micah Peavy and Bryce McGowens are candidates for increased playing time. Over his last five outings, Murphy has averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals across 35.2 minutes per game.